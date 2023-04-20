Students in Blount Co. Schools Project SEARCH graduate, transitioning into internships and adulthood

Project SEARCH helps students with special needs transition from school into adulthood, helping them develop life skills and connecting them with employers.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Eight students in Blount County who participated in a program meant to help them develop life skills and connect them with employers, effectively giving them support as they become adults, graduated on April 20.

The program is called Project SEARCH. It is meant to help students with special needs transition from school and into adulthood, making sure they have the life skills and connections necessary to start supporting themselves.