Blount County Schools switches to hybrid class model for two weeks

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County Schools announced on Tuesday that it would be switching to a hybrid model for in-person classes for the next two weeks after reviewing local health data.

Beginning on August 7, students will begin a staggered schedule for in-person classes based on last name:

Friday, Aug. 7- Students with A-K last names

Monday, Aug. 10- Students with L-Z last names

Tuesday, Aug. 11- Students with A-K last names

Wednesday, Aug. 12- Students with L-Z last names

Thursday, Aug. 13- Students with A-K last names

Friday, Aug. 14- Students with L-Z last names

Monday, Aug. 17- Students with A-K last names

Tuesday, Aug. 18- Students with L-Z last names

Wednesday, Aug. 19- Students with A-K last names

Thursday, Aug. 20- Students with L-Z last names

Friday, Aug. 21- Students with A-K last names

Students will still do school work five days per week between in-class time and assignments sent home when students are not in the building, according to the district. Attendance will be taken daily.

The district said kindergarteners will continue with the staggered start previously communicated to parents from Aug. 3-14. They will join the new staggered schedule above on Aug. 17.