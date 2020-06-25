Blount County Schools to reopen July 29 with new virtual option

Parents must submit their choice between a traditional and virtual option by July 17.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County Schools released details about its reopening plan which includes an option for students to take lessons virtually. Students will start the next school year on July 29, according to the plan.

However, not all students may return to school. Blount County Schools is offering a virtual option, so students can stay home while still taking lessons. Parents will need to submit their choice between virtual or traditional learning by July 17.

They can submit their choice through an online form created by Blount County Schools. If parents don't submit a format choice, their students will be automatically enrolled in the traditional format. Officials also said they would communicate with parents through email, Facebook, Twitter and School Messenger.

Officials also said they implemented new cleaning policies and practices to protect students from the coronavirus. Hand-sanitizing stations will be available in classrooms and group sizes will change according to feasibility.

They also said that while face coverings for students are recommended, they are not mandatory in school. Officials are also requesting parents to check their child's temperature daily before sending them to school and to keep them home if their temperature is over 100.4 degrees.