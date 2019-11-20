BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Board of Education has suspended a former Blount County special education teacher's license after the district said she hit an unruly student on the shoulder with the back of her hand.

Dawn Melton's license was suspended for three months. Blount County Schools told 10News on Wednesday that Melton is no longer an employee with the district and resigned on April 14, 2019.

Before leaving, she worked at Eagleton Middle school. Melton was first hired in 1984 and worked with the district continuously since 1992.

When the State Board suspends a teacher's license, it is recorded in a national database of teacher certifications. It goes on the teacher's record, even if their license is reinstated later.

