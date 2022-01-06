41 students sign job contract at Blount County job signing day

New graduates in Blount County could celebrate signing new contracts with employers on Wednesday, during "Job Signing Day."

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Most people know how Signing Day for athletes works. In Blount County, Signing Day looked a little bit different for many students.

On Wednesday, new graduates from four different Blount County schools signed their contracts for new jobs. All of the students completed career path courses and interviewed with employers before getting hired.

Caroline Bell and Jacob Tarver are just a few recent high school graduates who are getting a headstart in their careers. Tarver is into welding and Bell said he has a passion for interior design.

“People who don't like college, they see this as an opportunity for them to get their foot in the door,” said Bell, who just graduated from William Blount High School.

"I'm getting to do what I want to do for my whole life. So it's gonna be fun,” said Tarver, who went to school with Bell.

On Wednesday Bell was hired by MBI an architecture firm where she was an intern. Tarver was hired by Athon Equion as a welder. It was all through Blount Partnership's annual Job Signing Day.

William Steverson, a lead architect at MBI said he is happy to continue a working relationship with Bell.

“She's a great employee, good work ethic, a great attitude, really forward-thinking. And so we're going to have her continue to work for us this summer,” he said.

As students graduate, many are heading off to college, and some are moving straight into jobs and careers. The Blount Partnership said that although every student’s path may be different, and sometimes nontraditional, there are opportunities for meaningful careers in Blount County for everyone.

The group also wants to celebrate the opportunities for high school students to explore and begin preparing for careers. Some of these students are going on to start their careers full-time, some are going to do a combination of school and work, and some are going to work with plans to start school later.