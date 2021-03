Teachers at the middle school and high school level should report to their assigned building, according to a release from the district.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County Schools said students at the high school and middle school levels will have a virtual learning day on Monday, March 29, due to staffing concerns.

Teachers at the middle school and high school level should report to their assigned building, according to a release from the district.

Officials said students in K-5 will remain in person and on a regular schedule on Monday.