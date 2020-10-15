Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley unveils STEM "Maker Space" with new gadgets

Children at the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley will be able to learn more about STEM after officials announced a new "Maker Space."

As classes move to online learning, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley is working to teach children more about technology.

They unveiled a new STEM Maker Space — a space for kids in the club to enjoy science and math. They can play will small robots and several other kinds of tech gadgets in the space. Officials said that it is meant to show kids that science and mathematics can be just as fun as playing with toys.

"They wouldn't be able to have exposure to those kinds of concepts, such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics," Kira Jones said, the Senior Services Director at the Boys and Girls Club. "And I'm so happy that they are able to have this type of technology that they need."