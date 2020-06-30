Boys & Girls Club registration open for upcoming school year

As school districts across the area work to make decisions about the next semester, the club is opening registration so parents can feel better prepared.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across the area are still trying to make decisions on the upcoming school year for students, as the first day of classes approaches.

Waiting for officials to decide on how to have class can cause stress in many people's families. So, the Boys & Girls Club is trying to help parents. Many parents may not know if schools will continue at-home learning or go back to the classroom, but the Boys & Girls Club is an option that can help.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club has continued to help students and families across our area.

Registration is now underway for the Boys & Girls Club school year program at all 17 locations.

People who want to register will need to create a new account, and the website will walk them through the steps.

They should also a good idea to call the club they're interested in to see if they have openings. Some clubs are currently at capacity, but families can be put on waiting lists. A contact list is available on the organization's website.

Officials said that they are committed to continuing to provide services for students in its clubs. They said they are complying with CDC guidelines to help keep kids safe and healthy.

"Safety is our number one priority, every single day when kids come in, we take temperatures twice a day, but on the flip side, we clean our buildings every hour on the hour and have sanitizing company weekly to sanitize building," Markus Jackson said, the Chief Operating Officer.

Parents should know there are options for after-school or full-day programs, depending on what happens in their school district.

"The school year is very unique for us; the one thing we focus on is homework help and tutoring, allowing kids to supplement what they learn during the day and partnering with the school system," Jackson said. "Those that need special attention there are 1-on-1 tutoring opportunities as well."

Students must be registered for the Boys & Girls Club before the start of the school year. Registering on time also makes them eligible for the summer enrichment program for free.

The school year program costs $50 per week, and there are scholarships available.

People who want to support the Boys & Girls Club can volunteer or donate school resources like pencils, paper or any financial resources.

The club has been strategic in the number of kids they serve across their sites, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and officials said they plan to continue offering services for children of essential workers.