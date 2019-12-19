BRICEVILLE, Tenn. — Former Briceville School students returned today to their old stomping grounds to inspire younger students to follow in their footsteps and go to college.

The "Coal Creek Scholars" all received scholarships this year from the Coal Creek Watershed Foundation.

They returned to the school to talk to fourth and fifth grade students about attending college or technical school after graduation.

The foundation said it has graduates who are doctors, lawyers, engineers, nurses and more.

The former students said the scholarship changed their lives and they're hoping to pay it forward to current students.

"That was the only option for us to go to college and not end up in debt. just to show these kids the opportunities and try to get them involved means so much to us," said Kyle Leinart, an engineer at Unilever.

Every year, they ask students, who wants to go to college?

When the program began, just a few students would raise their hands.

Now, every student does.

