High schoolers show off their trade skills in Construction Trades Competition

Recruiters also attended the event, looking for any students who could become a future employee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 100 high school students from across East Tennessee competed in the Builders Exchange of Tennessee (BXTN) second annual Construction Trades Competition at the Jacob Building on Thursday.

It consisted of teams from high schools that competed in tasks related to carpentry, plumbing and electrical trades. Teams were also created by pairing students with others from different schools, giving them the feeling of having to work with people outside of their usual crowd, like at a job site.

The competitors were judged on precision, neatness, safety, efficiency, code enforcement and organization. Students were given some time after the drawing and before the competition began to collect their thoughts and prepare for the tasks. They were also given the materials and resources to complete any necessary build.

"They're not just building buildings — they're building relationships," said Ray Sexton, the president of BXTN.

The sounds of hammering and electrical screwdrivers filled the inside of the Jacob building during the competition. Sexton said he believes it provided a head start toward building a career.

"Learning to do things for themself, in a professional manner, and with a deadline to get something done," he said.

Students from 14 schools in East Tennessee worked in teams. Halls High School was among them, and so were recruiters looking for future employees.