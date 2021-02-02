Campbell Co. High School assistant principal suspended without pay after ethics complaint

Officials said that allegations are not related to the school, but said they could not give specific details about the investigation.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A man who was named assistant principal at Campbell County High School in July has been suspended without pay, according to education officials at the school system.

They said Friday that Jason James was suspended without pay while an investigation into an ethics complaint continues. A representative at the school system said that the allegations are not related to the school, but they could not provide specific details.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office also said that they were investigating. They said that they received several requests about James. Their statement is below:

The Campbell County Sheriffs Office can confirm there is an ongoing investigation between the Sheriff's Office and the Board of Education. However, we cannot comment on the nature of the investigation at this time.