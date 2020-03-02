Students at Campbell Co. High School were dismissed at 12:30 p.m. on Monday for safety reasons.

Officials said it was a precautionary measure because of blasting scheduled around 1:30 p.m. near the school. The blast went off as planned, and while there wasn't any obvious damage, they are inspecting the school buildings.

County officials told 10News that Potter's South, based in Huntsville, just opened the quarry, which is within 2,000 feet of the school. This was the first blast at that location

They also closed the main highway through town, Hwy. 25, also known as Jacksboro Pike, around the time of the blast.

Commissioners said there were concerns about possible structural damage to the school.

County commissioners approved a resolution at last Monday night's meeting to try to stop the blasting so near the high school, but have been unsuccessful so far. Commission plans to seek the advice of an attorney on how best to move forward.

All other Campbell Co. Schools will remain open on a regular schedule.

