Campbell Co. High School assistant principal suspended without pay after reports of inappropriate texting with underaged student

It was reported that Jason James engaged in inappropriate texting with a Jellico High School student and that the relationship continues.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A man who was named assistant principal at Campbell County High School in July has been suspended without pay after exchanging inappropriate text messages with a Jellico High School student, according to education officials at the school system.

Jason James was given a suspension letter by the Campbell County Board of Education on Friday, Sept. 29 that states there was a report of James engaging in inappropriate texting with an underage student who attend Jellico High School and that the relationship continues.

The letter also stated James would be suspended without pay immediately pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office also said that they were investigating. They said that they received several requests about James. Their statement is below:

The Campbell County Sheriffs Office can confirm there is an ongoing investigation between the Sheriff's Office and the Board of Education. However, we cannot comment on the nature of the investigation at this time.