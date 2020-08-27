Campus workers union requests online classes and hazard pay

UCW United Campus Workers calls on Governor Bill Lee, the Tennessee General Assembly, and campus leadership to put the health and safety of students, employees, and the community first by implementing the following: 1. Move to online classes for the safety of our students, staff, and faculty, and all of our communities across our state. 2. Provide hazard pay for all front-line workers who have been on campus fighting the spread COVID spread directly. 3. Fund budget shortfalls using the state's rainy day fund and invest in higher education as a driver of economic growth. 4. We call on Gov. Lee to support the public institutions of the state, especially public education. This is a state-wide crisis and our campus leadership have been left on their own, with no coordinated statewide leadership from the state. More than that, they are facing serious budget cuts due to the pandemic and each campus is on its own to find solutions. The negative effects of this on the people of our state are felt most strongly at the smaller institutions that serve the rural and most poverty-stricken regions. 5. Finally, if cuts are necessary we call on all campus administrators to take voluntary pay cuts first, and implement progressive pay cuts so that no employee making under $50,000 per year experiences a loss of income.