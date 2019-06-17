MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — One of the top three candidates for the Monroe County Director of Schools position is currently under investigation by her former school district.

Dr. Deanna McClendon confirmed to 10News Monday that she is on administrative leave and under investigation by Shelby County Schools, where she was the Director of Early Childhood Education.

Former Shelby Co. Schools superintendent Dorsey Hopson said the investigation regards anonymous complaints about McClendon that started rolling in after she refused to make hires suggested by board members and other employees.

Hopson said the school must take every allegation seriously even if it’s baseless, and all of the complaints submitted while he was superintendent were found to be baseless. Hopson left the superintendent role in January after six years to take a job outside of education.

McClendon maintains she did nothing wrong and said when you’re in a position of leadership, especially over small children and finances, every allegation should be taken seriously.

Administrative leave is common for any complaint true or false, according to Hopson.

The Monroe County school board is aware that she is under investigation, according to member DeWitt Upton.

Upton said the school board “questioned her about the investigation,” and she “explained some things.”

McClendon is still one of the top three candidates for the Director of Schools position, according to Monroe County Schools.

Hopson said McClendon is a strong leader, in his opinion.

The school board will pick a new director of schools no later than June 20, according to Upton.