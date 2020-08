Officials have not said if it was a student or staff member. Blount County started school last Wednesday.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — One person at Carpenters Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials have not said if it was a student or staff member.

Blount County Schools sent out an email to parents on Sunday, and it's communicating possible exposure.

The person who tested positive will not be allowed to return to school for 14 days and must be fever-free for 72 hours before coming back.