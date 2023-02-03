Carson-Newman announces new dorm building coming in 2024

The new dorm will be the largest construction project in Carson-Newman’s 172-year history.

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn — A new dorm building for Carson-Newman University students was approved by the University's Board of Trustees, according to the school.

The announcement comes as Carson-Newman prepares to open a health science building this fall. The Drama and Ted Russell Center is the first new academic building at the school in 15 years.

“I am grateful to our board of trustees and all of those involved in preparing for this new project,” University President Charles A. Fowler said. “I am excited for our students. Receiving feedback and input from them during the planning process was important to us. We wanted a place that would continue to grow a sense of campus community for our students – and that is what this project represents.”

It will be located on the west campus, adjacent to the Appalachian Commons student apartments complex.

The school is partnering with University Housing Solutions, a developer in the student housing sector.

Twin living facilities will house 524 beds and will be connected by a two-story community space. It'll be home to a large gathering and gaming space on the first floor, while a study space is designated for the second floor.

By incorporating feedback from students and student panels, plans were developed to include more places to study, laundry on every floor of every wing and more food options. Security features include keycard access and security cameras. A resident assistant will live on each floor and a residence director will live on site.