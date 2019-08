KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Carson-Newman University held the grand opening of its Knoxville Education Center Wednesday.

The center is open for the fall semester and will initially offer courses devoted to MBA, Applied Theology and Masters in Education for Teacher Licensure.

Additional courses are slated in spring 2020.

The center is located on 9261 Middlebrook Pike. For more information, visit the university's website.

