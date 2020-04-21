JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Incoming students will need to pay a smaller deposit than normal at Carson-Newman University. Instead of the usual $200, new students will only need to pay $50 by June 1 to reserve a place for the 2020-2021 school year.

The rest of the deposit, $150, will be billed to students' accounts to be paid later, along with direct costs of the fall semester. Students who pay the $50 fee by May 1 will also have first access to the university's housing portal.

Carson-Newman University officials said that the deferral is meant to help students who face financial struggles due to the spread of coronavirus.

“We look forward to welcoming the incoming freshman class in the fall,” Aaron Porter, assistant vice president for enrollment management, said in a press release. “We understand that these are challenging times, and we want to do all that we can to assist our future Eagles.”

Anyone with questions about the admissions process, or any other changes to the process due to coronavirus, can contact the admissions office through email or by calling (865) 471-3223.

RELATED: UT researcher behind N95 respirator masks comes out of retirement

RELATED: Coronavirus changes plans for college-bound students

RELATED: Football time in TN: Virus hits Athletics Dept. budget, but season still on