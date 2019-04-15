KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Carson-Newman University will open a Knoxville Education Center.

The Jefferson City-based school has purchased a building at 9261 Middlebrook Pike that will serve as additional classroom space for dual enrollment and adult and graduate studies, a meeting space for online students and a location to house alumni events.

“This location near the center of Knoxville has excellent access and high visibility, making it a great marketing investment for our University,” said Interim President Paul Percy. “By utilizing that increased accessibility and visibility, we hope to bring increased enrollment. Moreover, we’ll be better equipped to serve our Knoxville-based alumni.”

The property is home to a former Capital Bank building, which is already furnished to fit some of the University’s needs, including two offices, a conference room and computer workstations. Two other units will be converted into three classrooms for students in the Bachelor of Business Administration, Master of Business Administration and RN-BSN programs.

Classes will begin in the Carson-Newman Knoxville Education Center in 2019.