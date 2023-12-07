Carson-Newman University sees third-largest enrollment in 172-year history

Carson-Newman University said they saw a total enrollment of 2,735 — a nearly 6% increase from 2022.

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Carson-Newman University's history stretches back to the 1850s. Over the course of 172 years, the university said it marked its third-largest enrollment in 2023.

The university reported a total enrollment of 2,735 students — a 6% increase compared to 2022. According to a release from the university, students come from 42 states and 46 countries. Carson-Newman also welcomed more male students than female students in its freshman class for the first time in more than a decade.

The university also marked the highest freshman-to-sophomore retention in more than two decades — indicating that more students are choosing to continue college at Carson-Newman rather than drop out or transfer to another college after freshman year.

Crews are working on a new housing facility at the university, slated to welcome students in the fall of 2024. It's the largest construction project in the university's history and would be more than 110,000 square feet large.