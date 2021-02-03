Celebrating Read Across America Day in East Tennessee

Read Across America Day is a nationwide initiative to help encourage reading in classrooms, even a virtual one.

TENNESSEE, USA — It's National Read Across America Day! This day was created to help encourage students across the country to read in their classrooms, even a virtual one.

"At this time where our lives have kind of become closed in. There's no more important time to sort of explore the world, someone told me once reading is like a low-cost ticket to see the world, and that's absolutely right," said Dave Risher CEO of WorldReader.

Here are some easy ways to encourage your kids to read:

Keep books where you spend time like the car and different rooms in your house. The idea is to make them accessible.

Get caught reading. Children imitate what they see. Take the time to read it out loud.

Whether you are reading to your child or your child is reading to you, you never know what you could learn.

Here's how you can participate in East Tennessee:

Read and log those minutes!

Read City USA can help you pick up a book and keep track of those minutes, as your student explores stories. You can also check out a mobile app called Beanstack Tracker to help track progress on the go!

Happy #ReadAcrossAmericaDay! A child’s ability to read has a direct effect on their future success. Today and every day, read with a child in your life -- and log those minutes for @ReadCityUSA ! pic.twitter.com/cLUqg3iZdh — Knox County Public Library (@knoxreads) March 2, 2021

Check out a virtual reading