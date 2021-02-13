Central High School seniors surprised with balloons, cookies and acceptance letters to UT

Two students were surprised with UT swag, balloons, cookies and their acceptance letters on Feb. 10.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two students from Central High School were anxiously waiting to learn whether they would go to college. Then, staff from the University of Tennessee gathered outside their school alongside Chancellor Donde Plowman.

They surprised the students with a University of Tennessee swag bag, balloons, cookies and their acceptance letters. Plowman welcomed Ander Van Dyke and Laci Sheddan into the Volunteer family on Wednesday.

“It’s a complete difference-maker for our families. It truly is the difference in having the opportunity to go to college or possibly not,” said Central High School Principal Andrew Brown. "With a university as big as the University of Tennessee—to have that personal touch is very meaningful to our students.”

Van Dyke plays saxophone and is interested in studying biological sciences, but said that he is excited for the chance to explore the university's programs.

Sheddan is a member of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and volunteers at Young-Williams Animal Center. She said she is interested in studying biomedical engineering and was anxious about her admission decision.