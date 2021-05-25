Changes at Austin-East: Current principal promoted, new principal named

Nathan Langlois will become director of advancement and diversity. Tammi Campbell, the KCS ombudsman, will become the new A-E principal.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Austin-East Magnet High School's principal is being promoted to a director's position in Knox County Schools and the system's ombudsman will become the school's new principal, KCS announced Tuesday.

Nathan Langlois, principal since 2015, has led the high school through a grueling school year that saw COVID-19 disrupt East Tennessee schools and five students die in gun violence. Tuesday was the last day of spring semester classes.

He's spoken passionately about the close-knit school community and about the students he oversees. Langlois also has called for the community to find ways to curtail the violence.

Langlois will become the system's director of advancement and diversity within the system's Human Resources Department. He previously was principal at Powell High School.

He's previously been an assistant principal at Powell High and at Hardin Valley Academy as well as at a school in Georgia.

His new position was approved by the school board in November.

"Mr. Langlois applied for the position, was extended an offer, and accepted in January. He will be responsible for planning and administering the recruitment, screening, interviewing, selection, and referral of applicants for certified teaching, administrative, management, and classified positions within Knox County Schools," according to a KCS announcement.

Superintendent Bob Thomas praised Langlois's leadership skills and experience.

"I am also grateful that Mr. Langlois continued to lead Austin-East after accepting this position in January. His steadfast leadership was extremely important during a difficult time for the A-E community," the statement reads.

Taking his place at Austin-East will be Tammi Campbell, an A-E alum. She is the current KCS ombudsman and a former assistant principal at A-E.

The ombudsman's position is a resource and liaison for families, employees and the community to resolve issues or concerns through mediation and education.

Campbell also previously was an assistant principal at Hardin Valley Academy. According to the system, before joining KCS in 2002 she was a training specialist for Knoxville's Community Development Corp., and as a trainer and customer service representative for businesses in Nashville and Knoxville.