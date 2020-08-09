Child care providers ready to help if Knox County Schools goes virtual

"We don't know exactly what's coming at us or when it's coming at us, but I feel like we've been able to navigate uncharted waters pretty well," one official said.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — If Knox County Schools goes red and students need to learn from home, plans are in the works to help parents who need somewhere for their child to go.

Child care providers are stepping up to help as the school system navigates continuously changing plans.

"We don't know exactly what's coming at us or when it's coming at us, but I feel like we've been able to navigate uncharted waters pretty well and be nimble," said Ellie Kittrell with Muse Knoxville.

Muse Knoxville began offering virtual learning pods, but spots quickly filled up. It's now looking to put the pods in other locations if KCS can't welcome as many students to school.

"They will likely in a local community center, church, place of business, close by that school. Potentially the school itself," said Kittrell.

She said their primary focus is helping teachers with children and essential workers, to make sure they can continue doing their jobs as students transition into virtual learning.

The Boys and Girls Club is also offering virtual learning pods. Markus Jackson said they're ready to help, too.

"We will be ready to spring in action if needed to continue to serve families," he said.

If the need arises, its 17 locations can take on about 350 more students.

"Our thought was how do we go alongside what Knox County is doing and offer support back to families?" he said. "With that, we're able to stay open and morph into what we need to for families."

Like the Muse, he said the learning pods have been a positive addition. There are daily struggles, but he says it's all worth it to help kids succeed in every way.

"Whatever type of normalcy we can provide we want to be able to do that," said Jackson.