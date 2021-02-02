Christian Academy of Knoxville High School to move to distance learning starting Monday

Christian Academy of Knoxville's high school will move to the CAK Distance Learning Model starting Aug. 30. Students should expect to return to in-person classes on Tuesday, Sept. 7, according to officials.

Officials with the school said that anytime they decide to move to distance learning, their goal will be to get back to in-person learning as quickly as is safely possible. The school is a 1:1 iPad school, with all students having iPads to connect to classes. Teachers said they are experienced in balancing hands-on learning with technology.