Claiborne County director of schools to retire at end of October

A district human resources administrator said Keck "has chosen to retire."

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Claiborne County Schools said Director of Schools Dr. Linda Keck will retire on Oct. 31.

The district recently assigned a new head football coach at Claiborne High School after it released former coach Nathan Medlin from his duties at the end of August.

Claiborne County Schools is the latest to start the search for a new director of schools/superintendent after districts scrambled to fill positions before the 2022-23 school year.