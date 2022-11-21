Claiborne County students move to remote instruction starting Monday

Students will be working from home and completing their assignments on Google Classroom.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Due to the rising number of illnesses affecting students and faculty, Claiborne County schools will be on remote instruction on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, according to CCS.

New state law allows districts to utilize remote instructions in the event of dangerous or extreme weather conditions or severe outbreaks of illness affecting or endangering students or staff.

Students will be working from home and completing their assignments on Google Classroom. Students who do not bring a school device home will have a remote packet.

Teachers will be available during school hours by email or Remind message to help students with questions regarding assignments.