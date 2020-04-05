Kids in Claiborne County have a new way to enjoy books this summer.

Claiborne County Schools has earned a grant to take part in a book delivery program this summer, the district said Monday. It will work with the Governor's Early Literacy Foundation to provide books for young students.

Rising first, second and third graders can receive free books during this upcoming summer.

"This is a gift from Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation for your children to enjoy forever," the district said on Facebook.

For parents:

Claiborne County Schools said it needs to share your name and address information with Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation for your kids to receive books.

If you would like to participate, you don't need to take any action.

If you choose not to participate, CCS said you should call the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation at (877) 992-6657.

Leave a message letting them know that you are choosing not to participate along with the following information: your child’s name, school name, and county of residence.

