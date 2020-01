CLINTON, Tenn. — Clinton High School is dismissing immediately after the school lost power on Tuesday, at around 8:30 a.m.

A transformer was hit by lightning at around 7:15 a.m. and caused the power to go out. According a post on Anderson County's Facebook page, buses started running immediately to take students back home.

