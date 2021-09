Anderson County Schools say the closures on September 13th and 14th is due to a lack of substitute teachers to fill classes.

CLINTON, Tenn — Anderson County Schools announced on Facebook that Clinton High School will be closed Sept. 13th and 14th due to illness.

Anderson County Schools says that the closure is a result of a lack of substitute teachers to fill classes. Teachers and staff will report as normal to Clinton High School Monday and Tuesday.