KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Clinton Middle School closed for students again on Thursday after a substantial water leak.

While students may enjoy an extra day of winter break, teachers will report in as normal, according to a post on Anderson County School's Facebook page. All other Anderson County Schools were scheduled to remain open and run as normal.

The closure came in early Wednesday morning, around 5:50 a.m. It was posted on Anderson County's Facebook page at 5:43 a.m. Thursday's closure was announced in another post at around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The district said four classrooms, a bathroom, and the cafeteria had standing water in them Wednesday morning.

Since then, district maintenance staff, custodians, teachers, administrators and staff have worked all day to make sure that all water has been removed from the rooms.

"ServPro is currently in the process of drying the moisture in these wet areas to ensure we have no mold in the future. We will be evaluating the conditions throughout the day tomorrow and will let parents and students know as soon as possible about the status of school on Friday," the post from the district said.

Schools reopened this week after winter break, in the middle of a major flu season. Anderson County Schools worked to make sure schools were germ-free for returning students and staff.

