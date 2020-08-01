KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Clinton Middle School closed for students on Wednesday after a substantial water leak.

While students may enjoy an extra day of winter break, teachers will report in as normal, according to a post on Anderson County School's Facebook page. All other Anderson County Schools were scheduled to remain open and run as normal.

The closure came in early Wednesday morning, around 5:50 a.m. It was posted on Anderson County's Facebook page at 5:43 a.m.

Schools reopened this week after winter break, in the middle of a major flu season. Anderson County Schools worked to make sure schools were germ-free for returning students and staff.

Anderson County Schools TN URGENT MESSAGE: Clinton Middle School will be closed today, January ... 8th 2020, due to a substantial water leak. Teachers will report as normal. - All other Anderson County Schools will be on normal schedule.

