KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Clinton Middle School closed for students on Wednesday after a substantial water leak.
While students may enjoy an extra day of winter break, teachers will report in as normal, according to a post on Anderson County School's Facebook page. All other Anderson County Schools were scheduled to remain open and run as normal.
The closure came in early Wednesday morning, around 5:50 a.m. It was posted on Anderson County's Facebook page at 5:43 a.m.
Schools reopened this week after winter break, in the middle of a major flu season. Anderson County Schools worked to make sure schools were germ-free for returning students and staff.
