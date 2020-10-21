Cocke County Schools: Northwest Elementary School to move to online Oct. 21 - 23

All students will transition to remote learning for Oct. 21 - 23. Before-school tutoring, after-school Save The Children activities and athletics have been canceled.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials with Cocke County Schools said that Northwest Elementary will transition to remote learning for the rest of the week starting Wednesday.

They said that the decision to follow the school's COVID-19 protocol comes out of an abundance of caution, to keep students and staff healthy. Officials said that all before-school tutoring, afterschool Save The Children activities and athletics were canceled for the remainder of the week, too.

Officials also said that Benchmark testing was canceled. It was originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23.

Information about when the school may resume its regular schedule, and whether there were any confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the school, was not immediately available.