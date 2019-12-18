NEWPORT, Tenn. — Before Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes took office, he served as a school resource officer. He's seen firsthand how much of a difference an SRO can make.

Adding a school resource officer to every school has been one of his top priorities. Now, thanks to a school safety grant from the state, that vision is a reality.

"We were able to gain seven more school resource officers to cover all 11 schools in our county," Cocke County Sheriff's Office deputy chief Derrick Woods said. "From day one, the relationships of our SROs have been tremendous."

At Northwest School, the staff and students have already seen the impact a school resource officer can have. Officer Chris Williamson has been at the school full-time since October.

"The very first day, one of my students came up to me and she was terrified," first grade teacher Kaitlyn Wyatt said. "Now, every time she walks by him, she gives him a hug."

School resource officer Chris Williamson comforts a student at Northwest School.

Submitted

It's those relationships that make Officer Williamson's role so special.

"I get about a million hugs a day," he said. "What I try to do is if someone's having a bad day, good day, always try to make it positive."

He's spent 17 years in law enforcement, but said this job is the most rewarding. Although Williamson doesn't enforce school policy, he tries to mentor students who are having a tough time.

And for the first time in his career, he said he goes home everyday feeling accomplished.

"If they're having a bad day, they'll come and talk to me about it," Williamson said. "I think that will help them also in any type of life situation going forward."

Knox, Blount and Sevier County school districts have at least one school resource officer on every campus.

Anderson County currently has 10 SROs shared among its 18 schools, though there are plans to have one at each campus next year. Spokesperson Ryan Sutton said they recently received a grant that will allow them to add the additional officers.

Oak Ridge schools have three SROs: one at the high school and two that split their time between the middle and elementary schools.

Maryville City schools have four officers split between seven schools. Both districts said they'd like to add an officer at each school, but need additional funding to do so.

Cocke County teacher Kaitlyn Wyatt said that school resource officers are well worth the funding.

"It's going to help. It's going to help with the classroom. It's going to help throughout the school," Wyatt said. "I think it's going to have an effect on the entire community."