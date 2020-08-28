College Conversations: University of Tennessee continues lecture series on antiracism and allyship

The series focuses on how community members can become an effective antiracist, identify racism and support their communities.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee continued a series about how people can fight against racism Thursday with a lecture from a sociology professor.

Dr. Deadric Williams' presentation was named "Race, Family Structure, and Poverty: Towards a Racial Stratification Approach." He talked about how one-parent families are more likely to be poorer due to fewer resources being available to them, compared to two-parent families.

During the presentation, Dr. Williams also talked about how families can experience more hardship as a result of having fewer resources. One-parent families can suffer significantly more than two-parent ones, impacting children and adults alike.

He said that over 50 percent of Black children under the age of 18 live with a single parent. He also said that there has been an increase in one-parent families among Hispanic people.

The series will continue on Sept. 10 with a talk from two sociology professors, Patrick Grzanka and Kirsten Gonzalez.