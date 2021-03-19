Congratulation graduates! LMU to hold in-person commencement ceremonies in May

Officials said there will be no processional, and seating will be limited due to social distancing guidelines.

HARROGATE, Tenn. — Last year, graduates may have missed out on the chance to celebrate their accomplishments because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many universities and colleges canceled or postponed their commencement ceremonies due to coronavirus-related concerns.

This year, graduates at Lincoln Memorial University will be able to celebrate their achievements like normal. Educators announced that they would hold in-person ceremonies on May 8.

They will take place at Tex Turner Arena. An undergraduate ceremony for candidates earning associate and bachelor degrees will be held at 10 a.m. Then there will be a ceremony for graduates earning master's doctoral and specialist degrees at 2 p.m.

Officials said there will be no processional to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. There is also no restriction on guests at the ceremony, but officials also said that seating will be limited due to social distancing guidelines.

No robing will be available on-site, so graduates must arrive at least one hour before the ceremony starts wearing regalia. Seating for guests will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Groups should leave three empty seats between themselves and the next party, officials said. Facemasks will also be required for all graduates and guests.