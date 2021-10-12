Congratulations graduates! Thousands of students receive degrees during commencement ceremonies

Inky Johnson, a legendary Vol-for-life, spoke during the commencement and said it's important for graduates to keep pushing forward.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday was a special day for thousands of new graduates at the University of Tennessee. It was the day they could finally walk across the stage and claim their degrees after months of work, spent crouched over laptops or poring over books.

Officials said that just over 1,000 undergraduates and around 600 graduate students received their degrees during the ceremonies. The fall graduate hooding ceremony was on Thursday while the undergraduate commencement ceremony was on Friday. Both were held in Thompson-Boling Arena.

There will not be a summer commencement ceremony, and summer graduates typically have the choice to attend fall or spring ceremonies. They last around 2 hours and undergraduates from all colleges participated in one ceremony.

Professional photos were also taken by Big Orange professional Photography before the ceremony. Graduates had to be in line 20 minutes before the ceremony started to have their pictures taken.

There were no plans to require tickets for guests to enter. Friday's ceremony was also streamed online, and families could shout out students and congratulate them on their accomplishments as part of that livestream.

During the ceremony, a legendary VFL also spoke — Inky Johnson. During his talk, he encouraged graduates to persevere and to keep going, regardless of the challenges they face through life.