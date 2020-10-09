Congratulations! Karns Middle School music teacher picked for TN Teacher of the Year

Kami Lunsford, a 14-year music teacher from Karns Middle School, is the 2020-2021 Tennessee Teacher of the Year.

She has taught at Karns Middle School for 14 years and was chosen by the Tennessee Department of Education out of nine finalists on Wednesday. Officials at TDOE also selected three people to represent East, Middle and West Grand Divisions.

The East Tennessee Grand Division winner was Hannah Hopper from Fairview-Marguerite Elementary in Hamblen County. In Middle Tennessee, Lauryn England from Fall-Hamilton Elementary School in the Metro Nashville Public School systems won. Daniel Warner from East High School won for West Tennessee, in Shelby County.

Districts were able to nominate three educators representing three grade bands, according to a release from TDOE. The department received over 200 applications and identified 27 regional semifinalists through selection committees. Then, they selected 9 finalists through a state-level committee.

Lunsford was selected as the Teacher of the Year after a panel interview, according to officials.

"Representing the thousands of amazing educators in Tennessee is something I have treasured, and it is with a happy heart that I reflect on those experiences," said Brian McLaughlin, last year's Teacher of the Year. "It is my hope that teachers' voices be heard and respected for their intrinsic value always."