How to contact your school district's Board of Education in East Tennessee

TENNESSEE, USA — You can reach out to your school district's Board of Education to express your opinions about various policies.
The monthly board meetings are also open to the public and give individuals the option to share their thoughts. Each district has slightly different policies regarding public comments.
Alcoa City Schools
- Julie Rochelle, Chair- jrochelle@alcoaschools.net
- Steve Marsh, Vice-Chair- stmarsh@alcoaschools.net
- Brandy Bledsoe- bbledsoe@alcoaschools.net
- Jim Kirk- jkirk@alcoaschools.net
- Mike Brown- mbrown@alcoaschools.net
Meetings: 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Harry M. McClurg Board Room in the Alcoa City Schools Educator Support Center
Public Comment: Opportunity for audience to address the board after the Pledge of Allegiance
Anderson County Schools
- Dr. John Burrell, Chairman- jburrell@acs.ac
- Jo Williams, Vice-Chairman- jwilliam@acs.ac
- Don Bell- dbell@acs.ac
- Dail Cantrell- dcantrell@acs.ac
- Scott Gillenwaters- sgillenwaters@acs.ac
- Glenda Langenberg- glangenberg@acs.ac
- Andy McKamey- amckamey@acs.ac
- Teresa Portwood- tportwood@acs.ac
Meetings: second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board must submit a written request with descriptive materials to the office of the director of schools no later than one (1) week before the meeting. If an individual wishes to address the Board on an item on the agenda, he/she may sign up on the form provided before the beginning of the board meeting to request time to speak. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the Board.
Athens City Schools
- Mike Bevins, Chairman- michaelbevins@att.net
- Chris Adams, Vice-Chairman- ChrisA@athensfederal.com
- Johnny Coffman- jrosscoffman@yahoo.com
- Beth Jackson- bethjackson54@gmail.com
- Dr. Amy Sullins- acsullins@gmail.com
- Abby Carroll- no contact listed at this time
- Robert Greene, Director of School- email
Meetings: Second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m.
Public Comments: Chair will ask the audience if anyone would like to address the Board at meeting
Blount County Schools
Call first: 865-984-1212
- Debbie Sudhoff, District 1- debbie.sudhoff@blountk12.org
- Vandy Kemp, District 2- vandy.kemp@blountk12.org
- Diane Bain, District 3- diane.bain@blountk12.org
- Robby Kirkland, District 4- robbie.kirkland@blountk12.org
- Scott Helton, District 5- scott.helton@blountk12.org
- Phil Porter, District 6- phil.porter@blountk12.org
- Fred Goins, District 7- fred.goins@blountk12.org
Meetings: First Thursday of every month at 5 p.m. unless otherwise posted on this site
Public Comment: Opportunity for public comment during meeting
Campbell County Schools
- Johnny Byrge, Chair- 423-494-9570
- Jeffrey Miller, Vice-Chair- 423-871-3692
- Crystal McNealy Creekmore- 423-912-0116
- Lisa Fields- 423-566-4222 or 423-871-3388
- Faye Heatherly- 423-562-7311
- Josh James- 423494-0846
- Ronnie Lasley- 423-494-5051
- Brent Lester- 423-566-9555
- Steve Morgan- 423-871-1816
- Sharon Ridenour- 423-562-1646
Meetings: Second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Jacksboro courthouse
Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board must submit a written request with descriptive materials to the office of the director of schools seven (7) days before the meeting. If an individual wishes to address the Board on an item on the agenda, he/she may sign up on the form provided before the beginning of the board meeting to request time to speak. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the Board.
Claiborne County Schools
- Shane Bunch, 1st District- no contact listed
- Terry Keck, 2nd District- no contact listed
- Neta Munsey, 3rd District- no contact listed
- Mark Reece, 4th District- no contact listed
- Linda Fultz, 5th District- no contact listed
- Shannon England, 6th District- no contact listed
- Wade Breeding, 7th District- no contact listed
- Dr. Linda Keck, Director of Schools- 423-626-3543
- Call 423-626-5945 to contact the school district
Meetings: Second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.
Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board must submit a written request with descriptive materials to the office of the director of schools seven (7) days before the meeting.
Clinton City Schools
- Dr. Tim Bible, Board Chairman- biblet@clintonschools.org
- Merle Pryse, Vice-Chairman- prysem@clintonschools.org
- Joey Smith- smithj@clintonschools.org
- Curtis Isabell- isabellc@clintonschools.org
- Kimberly K. Webster- websterk@clintonschools.org
- David Queener- queenerd@clintonschools.org
Meetings: Second Thursday of the month at the Clinton Municipal Building
Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board must submit a written request with descriptive materials to the office of the director of schools fourteen (14) days before the meeting. If an individual wishes to address the Board on an item on the agenda, he/she may sign up on the form provided before the beginning of the board meeting to request time to speak. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the Board.
Cocke County Schools
- Richard Coggins, District 1- 423-487-3624
- Otha Rolen, District 2- 423-623-9644
- Rose Lovell, District 3- 423-623-8193
- Darla Morgan, District 4- 423-608-7691
- John P. Johnson, Chairman Pro-Tem, District 5- 423-465-1097
- Dr. Ken Johnson, Board Chairman, District 6- 423-237-5070
- Jimmy Stokely, District 7- 423-623-3599
Meetings: Second Thursday of the month
Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board must submit a written request with descriptive materials to the office of the director of schools by noon on the day of the Board meeting. If an individual wishes to address the Board on an item on the agenda, s/he may sign up on the form provided before the beginning of the board meeting to request time to speak. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the Board.
Cumberland County Schools
- Jim Inman, Chairman, 1st District- 931-210-0984, email
- Robert Safdie, TLN Representative, 2nd District- 931-337-1003, email
- Shirley French Parris, 3rd District- 931-484-8951, email
- Anita Hale, Parliamentarian, 4th District- 931-456-0263, email
- Tony Brock, 5th District- 931-484-2333, email
- Chris King, 6th District- 865-354-1056, email
- Rebecca Hamby, 7th District- 931-787-6470, email
- Teresa Boston, 8th District- email
- Stace Karge, Vice-Chairman, 9th District- 931-787-7821, email
Meetings: Fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Cumberland County Schools Central Services
Public Comment: Opportunity for public comment during meeting
Etowah City Schools
- Marilyn Miller, Chairman- no contact listed
- Jessica Goodin, Vice-Chair- no contact listed
- Christie Rhodes- no contact listed
- Matthew Nevins- no contact listed
- Jeff Williams- no contact listed
- District Contact- 423-263-5483
Meetings: Third Monday of every month at 6 p.m.
Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board must submit a written request to the office of the director of schools at least seventy-two (72) hours before the meeting. If an individual wishes to address the Board on an item on the agenda, he/she may sign up on the form provided before the beginning of the board meeting to request time to speak. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the Board.
Fentress County Schools
- Nicole Voiles and Mrs. Karen Cooper, 1st District- no contact listed
- Sierra Koger and Darlene Brannon, 2nd District- no contact listed
- Felicia Garrett and William Cody, 3rd District- no contact listed
- Eddie Cook and Melissa Branstetter, 4th District- no contact listed
- Gary Peters and Kathy Williams, 5th District- no contact listed
- District Contact- 931-879-9218
Meetings: First Monday of each month
Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board must submit a written request with descriptive materials to the office of the Director of Schools one (1) week before the Board meeting. If an individual wishes to address the Board on an item on the agenda, he/she may sign up on the form provided before the beginning of the board meeting to request time to speak. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the Board.
Grainger County Schools
- Karen McNish and Norma Tate, District 1- no contact listed
- Larry Turley and Donnie Kitts, District 2- no contact listed
- Steve Hodge and Harold Frazier, Chairman, District 3- no contact listed
- Sheila Bailey and Gary Staley, District 4- no contact listed
- Johnny Brooks and Marcus Long, Vice-Chairman, District 5- no contact listed
- District Contact- 865-828-3611
Meetings: Third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Grainger High School Library
Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board may request placement on the agenda by contacting the office of the director of schools seven (7) days before the meeting. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the Board.
Greene County Schools
- Nathan Brown, Vice-Chairman, 1st District- 423-234-0593, nathan.brown@gcstnorg
- Tom Cobble, 2nd District- 423-638-4738, tom.cobble@gcstn.org
- Brian Wilhoit, 3rd District- 423-639-1894, brian.wilhoit@gcstn.org
- Minnie Banks, 4th District- 423-823-0314, minnie.banks@gcstn.org
- Michelle Holt, 5th District- 423-639-1889, michelle.holt@gcstn.org
- Mark Rothe, 6th District- mark_rothe@yahoo.com
- Rick Tipton, Board Chairman, 7th District- 423-552-8038, rick.tipton@gcstn.org
Meetings: Fourth Thursday of each month, click here for times and location
Public Comment: Requests to address the Board must be made and approved a week prior to the Board meeting. If the requested topic is related to an agenda item, the remarks will be made prior to said agenda item. If the remarks are unrelated to any item on the agenda, the remarks will be placed at the end of the agenda. Speakers will be allotted five minutes to speak and must adhere to the topic declared on this request.
Greeneville City Schools
- Josh Quillen, Treasurer, 1st Ward
- Pamela Botta, 1st Ward
- Cindy Luttrell, Chairperson, 2nd Ward
- Crystal Hirschy, 2nd Ward
- Dr. Craig Shepherd, Vice-Chairperson
- Board of Education Contact- 423-787-8014
Meetings: Fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. and joint Board meetings are held in January, April, June, and October on the fourth Thursday at 6 p.m.
Public Comment: To address the board concerning an issue not included on the board's regular monthly agenda, you must submit a written request with supporting documents to the Director of Schools office at least ten business days prior to the scheduled board meeting
Hamblen County Schools
- Dr. Shahin Assadnia- 423-586-7700
- Carolyn Holt Clawson- 423-586-7700
- Dr. Joe Gibson, Jr.- 423-586-7700
- Roger Greene- 423-586-7700
- Jim Grigsby- 423-586-7700
- Janice S. Haun- 423-586-7700
- Clyde Kinder- 423-586-7700
Meetings: Second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Central Office Heritage Room unless announced otherwise
Public Comment: An individual may request that his or her name be placed on the agenda by calling the office of the director of schools no later than 5 p.m. on the Thursday preceding a scheduled board meeting, stating his or her name, address, organization or group represented, and the topic to be addressed.
Hancock County Schools
- Dennis Holt, 1st District
- Jamie Stanifer, 2nd District
- Jack Mullins, Chairman, 3rd District
- Hugh Kyle Livesay, Jr., Clinch-Powell Representative, 4th District
- Jerry Hopkins, 5th District
- David Jones, Vice-Chairman, 6th District
- Freddie Mullins, 7th District
- District Contact- 423-733-2591
Meetings: First Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Director of Schools Office
Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board must submit a written request with descriptive materials to the office of the director of schools five (5) days before the meeting. If an individual wishes to address the Board on an item on the agenda, he/she may sign up on the form provided before the beginning of the board meeting to request time to speak. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the Board.
Hawkins County Schools
- Bob Larkins, 1st District- email
- Chris Christian, Chairman, 2nd District- 423-817-4225, email
- Kathy Cradic, 3rd District- 423-217-9017, email
- Tecky Hicks, 4th District- 423-272-3595, email
- Jackie Charles, 5th District- 423-272-8158, email
- Debbie Shedden, Vice-Chairman, 6th District- email
- Judy Trent, 7th District- email
- Jennifer Michel, Executive Administrative Assistant- 423-272-7629, email
Meetings: First Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Charles A. Fuller Board Room/Training Center
Public Comments: Opportunity for public comment during meeting
Jefferson County Schools
- Randall Bradley- 865-397-3731, rbradley@jcboe.net
- Bill Jarnigan- bjarnigan@jcboe.net
- Danny Martin- dmartin@jcboe.net
- Robbie Pinkerton- rpinkerton@jcboe.net
- Anne Marie Potts- ampotts@jcboe.net
- Maurice Solomon- msolomon@jcboe.net
- Nancy Zander- nzander@jcboe.net
Meetings: Regular meetings of the Board are held on the first (1st) Thursday of each month unless rescheduled by the chair or at other times as scheduled by the Board. Check the Jefferson County Schools website
Public Comment: Citizens desiring to address the board may do so without being placed as an agenda item during the public input section of the board’s regular meeting or at the start of a work session. He/she may sign up on the form provided before the beginning of the board meeting. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the board.
Knox County Schools
- Evetty Satterfield, 1st District- 865-594-1630, evetty.satterfield@knoxschools.org
- Jennifer Owen, 2nd District- 865-919-1998, jennifer.owen@knoxschools.org
- Daniel Watson, 3rd District- 865-300-6806, daniel.watson@knoxschools.org
- Virginia Babb, Vice-Chair, 4th District- 865-594-1630, virginia.babb@knoxschools.org
- Susan Horn, Chair, 5th District- 865-607-9606, susan.horn@knoxschools.org
- Betsy Henderson, 6th District- 865-594-1630, betsy.henderson@knoxschools.org
- Patti Bounds, 7th District- 865-406-8623, patti.bounds@knoxschools.org
- Mike McMillan, 8th District- 865-933-0300, michael.mcmillan1@knoxschools.org
- Kristi Kristy, 9th District- 865-594-1630, kristi.kristy@knoxschools.org
Meetings: Second Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m., unless otherwise noted, in the Main Assembly Room of the City-County Building located at 400 Main Street
Public Comment: Anyone wishing to speak to the Board during Public Forum must sign up by calling the Board of Education Office at 865-594-1630 no later than 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the scheduled meeting or by speaking with the Board Vice-Chair in person prior to the start of the meeting. This Public Forum is open to any educational topic.
Lenoir City Schools
Meetings: Second Thursday of each month at 11 a.m. in room 304 at 200 East Broadway in downtown Lenoir City
Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board must submit a written request with descriptive materials to the office of the director of schools seven (7) calendar days before the meeting. If an individual wishes to address the Board on an item on the agenda, he/she may sign up on the form provided before the beginning of the board meeting to request time to speak. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the Board.
Loudon County Schools
- Scott Newman, 1st District- 865-951-6513, snewman@loudonpd.org
- Kenny Ridings, 1st District, Vice-Chairman- 865-408-0899, ridingsk@loudoncounty.org
- Bobby Johnson, Jr., 2nd District, Chairman- 865-388-2798, johnsonb@loudoncounty.org
- William Jenkins, 2nd District- 865-816-4696, jenkinsw@loudoncounty.org
- Philip Moffett, 3rd District- 865-856-6554, moffettp@loudoncounty.org
- Kim Bridges, 4th District- 865-719-1530, 4th.bridges@gmail.com
- Lisa Harvey, 5th District- 865-216-0849, harveyl@loudoncounty.org
- Brian Brown, 5th District- 865-804-7256, brownb@loudoncounty-tn.gov
- Zack Cusick, 6th District- 865-635-1217, cusickz@loudoncounty.org
- Kenneth Presley, 7th District- 865-250-5897, presleyk@loudoncounty.org
Meetings: Second Thursday of each month at the Loudon County Courthouse Annex on 101 Mulberry Street in Loudon
Public Comments: Opportunity for public comment during meeting
Maryville City Schools
- Contact- SchoolBoard@maryville-schools.org
- Nick Black, Chairman- nick.black@maryville-schools.org
- Julie Elder, Vice-Chair- julie.elder@maryville-schools.org
- Chad Hampton- chad.hampton@maryville-schools.org
- Candy Morgan- candy.morgan@maryville-schools.org
- Bethany Pope- bethany.pope@maryville-schools.org
Public Comment: The public is invited to comment on any agenda item at monthly meetings.
McMinn County Schools
- Quinten Howard, Vice-Chair, District 1- 423-745-1612, email
- Jonthan Pierce, District 1- 423-745-1612, email
- Denise Cunningham, District 2- 423-745-1612, email
- Mike Lowry, District 2- 423-745-1612, email
- Tony Allman, District 4- 423-745-1612, email
- Sharon Brown, Chair, District 5- 423-745-1612, email
- Rob Shamblin, District 5- 423-745-1612, email
Meetings: Second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence located at 3 South Hill Street Athens, TN 37303.
Public Comment: For procedures of appealing and addressing items before the board, please review Policy 1.404 of the McMinn County Board of Education policy manual or you may contact the administrative office for additional information at (423) 745-1612.
Monroe County Schools
- John Ridgell, Chair, 1st District- ridgellj@monroek12.org
- Don Weiss, 1st District- weissd@monroek12.org
- Dewitt Upton, 1st District- uptond@monroek12.org, 423-337-3758
- Mark Ingram, Vice-Chair, 2nd District- ingramm@monroek12.org, 423-519-1092
- Dr. Lon Shoopman, 2nd District- shoopmanl@monroek12.org, 423-442-3569
- Dean Williams, 2nd District- williamsd@monroek12.org, 865-556-5590
- Sharin Freeman, 3rd District- freemans@monroek12.org
- Freddie Kelley, 3rd District- kelleyf@monroek12.org, 423-371-7037
- Jo T. Cagle, 3rd District- caglej@monroek12.org, 423-519-8552
Meetings: Second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Check website for more information
Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board may request placement on the agenda by contacting the office of the director of schools to state the purpose in writing ten (10) working days before the meeting. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the Board.
Morgan County Schools
- Ben Jackson, 1st District- jacksonb51@mcsed.net
- Wade Summers, Chairman, 2nd District- summersw@mcsed.net
- Michael Ledbetter, 3rd District- ledbetterm@mcsed.net
- Tammy Howard, 4th District- howardt@mcsed.net
- Billy Ward, 5th District- wardb@mcsed.net
- Mickey Tucker, 6th District- tuckerm@mcsed.net
Meetings: First Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m.
Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board must submit a written request with descriptive materials to the office of the director of schools seven (7) days before the meeting. If an individual wishes to address the Board on an item on the agenda, he/she may sign up on the form provided before the beginning of the board meeting to request time to speak. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the Board.
Oak Ridge City Schools
- Keys Fillauer, Chairman- wkfillauer@comcast.net, 865-719-2627
- Laura McLean, Vice-Chairman- lauramclean60@gmail.com, 865-483-9063
- Angi Agle- agle@bellsouth.net, 865-272-9215
- Erin Webb- erin.s.webb1@gmail.com, 865-789-8178
- Benjamin J. Stephens- benjamin_ste@msn.com, 865-617-2932
- Bruce T. Borchers, Superintendent- btborchers@ortn.edu, 865-425-9001
Meetings: Fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Seminar Room of the School Administration Building on New York Avenue
Public Comment: All meetings are open to the public and citizens are invited to attend. The public forum that precedes each regular monthly meeting provides an opportunity for citizens to bring items of information to the board. The board maintains procedures for placing items on the agenda and copies of the agenda are available at each meeting.
Oneida Special Schools District
- Dr. Nancy Williamson, Chair
- Dr. Danny W Cross, Vice-Chair
- Dorothy Watson, Secretary/Treasurer
- Stuart Jones
- Jason Perry
- Contact: Dr. Jeanny Phillips, Director of Schools - jphillips@oneidaschools.org, 423-569-8912
No contact information was provided for board members.
Meetings: First Thursday of the month; Find more information on the district website
Public Comments: Should you wish to be placed on the agenda, you must notify the central office in writing, seven (7) days prior to the scheduled board meeting.
Roane County Schools
- Larry Brackett, District 1- 865-354-3536
- Michael Miller, District 1- 865-354-2015
- Diane Tate, District 2- 865-617-0000
- Danny Wright, District 2- 865-310-9701
- Sam Cox, Districts 3&4- 865-435-0765
- Michael Taylor, Districts 3&4- 865-882-0786
- Nancy Hamilton, Districts 5&6- 615-406-1325
- Kristy Oran, Districts 5&6- 865-466 4104
- Victor (Vic) King, Districts 5&6- 865-399-0391
- Nadine Jackson, District 7- 865-414-3313
Meetings: Third Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at Central Office in the board room, unless otherwise noted
Public Comment: The Chairman may recognize individuals not on the agenda for remarks to the Board if he/she determines that such is in the public interest. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf.
Scott County Schools
- Billy M. Hall, Director of Schools - bill.hall@scottcounty.net; 423-663-2159
- Tommy Silcox, Vice-Chair, 1st District - tommy.silcox@scottcounty.net; 423-319-8535
- Carlene Terry, 2nd District- carlene.terry@scottcounty.net
- Linda Sharp, 3rd District - linda.sharp@scottcounty.net; 423-663-2002
- Kim Kidd, 4th District - kim.kidd@scottcounty.net; 423-569-4027
- Esther Abbott, Chairman, 5th District - esther.abbott@scottcounty.net; 423-569-4962
- Llew Stanley, 6th District - llew.stanley@scottcounty.net; 423-569-9553
- Derek Sexton, 7th District - derek.sexton@scottcounty.net
Meetings: Second Thursday of each month; meetings streamed here
Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board may request placement on the agenda by contacting the office of the director of schools five (5) working days before the meeting. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the Board.
Sevier County Schools
- Michael H. Oakley, 1st District
- John McClure, 2nd District
- Mark Strange, 3rd District
- Charles Temple, 4th District
- Kevin Townsend, 5th District
- Contact: Dr. Whit Helton; 226 Cedar Street, Sevierville, TN 37862
- District Contact: 865-453-4671
No contact information was provided for board members.
Meetings: Second Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. for regularly scheduled board meetings. Board meetings are held at the Sevier County Central Office building located at 226 Cedar Street, Sevierville, TN 37862.
Public Comment: Individuals seeking to be placed on the board agenda must make a request in writing, with the subject noted in the request, to the Board Secretary. The written request must be received at least one week in advance of the regular monthly board meeting.
Sweetwater City Schools
- Kenzie Lovingood, Board Chair - kenzie.lovingood@scstn.net
- Christy McCosh - christy.mccosh@scstn.net
- Patrick Gaines - patrick.gaines@scstn.net
- Lamar Hughes, City Council Representative - lamar.hughes@scstn.net
- Rodney Boruff, Director of Schools - rodney.boruff@scstn.net
- Dr. John Fox - john.fox@scstn.net
- Jon Campbell - jon.campbell@scstn.net
Meetings: Second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Administration Building. September & October meetings changed: September 9-20 and October 10-18
Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the board must submit a written request with descriptive materials to the office of the director of schools seven (7) days before the meeting. If an individual wishes to address the board on an item on the agenda, he/she may file a written request with the director of schools not less than 48 hours before the meeting. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the board.
Union County Schools
- Marty Gibbs, Vice-Chair, District 1- marty.gibbs@ucps.org
- Brad Griffey, District 2- brad.griffey@ucps.org
- Casey Moore, District 3- casey.moore@ucps.org
- David Coppock, Chairman, District 4- coppockd@ucps.org
- Danny Wayne Collins, District 5- collinsd@ucps.org
- Andrew Reed, District 6- andrew.reed@ucps.org
- Gerald Smith, District 7- smithg@ucps.org
Meetings: The Union County Board of Education holds all meetings at the UCBOE Board Room located at 124 Hughes Street. All meetings are OPEN to the public. Monthly meetings generally will occur on the third Tuesday of each month. The Work Session begins at 6 p.m. and the Regular Meeting begins at 7 p.m.
Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board must submit a written request with descriptive materials to the office of the director of schools one (1) week before the meeting. If an individual wishes to address the Board on an item on the agenda, he/she may sign up on the form provided before the beginning of the board meeting to request time to speak. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the Board.