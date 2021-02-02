How to contact your school district's Board of Education in East Tennessee

Whether you want to ask a question or submit a request to speak at a monthly meeting, here is how you can get in touch with your district's Board of Education.

TENNESSEE, USA — You can reach out to your school district's Board of Education to express your opinions about various policies.

The monthly board meetings are also open to the public and give individuals the option to share their thoughts. Each district has slightly different policies regarding public comments.

Alcoa City Schools

Julie Rochelle, Chair- jrochelle@alcoaschools.net

Steve Marsh, Vice-Chair- stmarsh@alcoaschools.net

Brandy Bledsoe- bbledsoe@alcoaschools.net

Jim Kirk- jkirk@alcoaschools.net

Mike Brown- mbrown@alcoaschools.net

Meetings: 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Harry M. McClurg Board Room in the Alcoa City Schools Educator Support Center

Public Comment: Opportunity for audience to address the board after the Pledge of Allegiance

Anderson County Schools

Dr. John Burrell, Chairman- jburrell@acs.ac

Jo Williams, Vice-Chairman- jwilliam@acs.ac

Don Bell- dbell@acs.ac

Dail Cantrell- dcantrell@acs.ac

Scott Gillenwaters- sgillenwaters@acs.ac

Glenda Langenberg- glangenberg@acs.ac

Andy McKamey- amckamey@acs.ac

Teresa Portwood- tportwood@acs.ac

Meetings: second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.

Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board must submit a written request with descriptive materials to the office of the director of schools no later than one (1) week before the meeting. If an individual wishes to address the Board on an item on the agenda, he/she may sign up on the form provided before the beginning of the board meeting to request time to speak. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the Board.

Athens City Schools

Mike Bevins, Chairman- michaelbevins@att.net

Chris Adams, Vice-Chairman- ChrisA@athensfederal.com

Johnny Coffman- jrosscoffman@yahoo.com

Beth Jackson- bethjackson54@gmail.com

Dr. Amy Sullins- acsullins@gmail.com

Abby Carroll- no contact listed at this time

Robert Greene, Director of School- email

Meetings: Second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

Public Comments: Chair will ask the audience if anyone would like to address the Board at meeting

Blount County Schools

Call first: 865-984-1212

Debbie Sudhoff, District 1- debbie.sudhoff@blountk12.org

Vandy Kemp, District 2- vandy.kemp@blountk12.org

Diane Bain, District 3- diane.bain@blountk12.org

Robby Kirkland, District 4- robbie.kirkland@blountk12.org

Scott Helton, District 5- scott.helton@blountk12.org

Phil Porter, District 6- phil.porter@blountk12.org

Fred Goins, District 7- fred.goins@blountk12.org

Meetings: First Thursday of every month at 5 p.m. unless otherwise posted on this site

Public Comment: Opportunity for public comment during meeting

Campbell County Schools

Johnny Byrge, Chair- 423-494-9570

Jeffrey Miller, Vice-Chair- 423-871-3692

Crystal McNealy Creekmore- 423-912-0116

Lisa Fields- 423-566-4222 or 423-871-3388

Faye Heatherly- 423-562-7311

Josh James- 423494-0846

Ronnie Lasley- 423-494-5051

Brent Lester- 423-566-9555

Steve Morgan- 423-871-1816

Sharon Ridenour- 423-562-1646

Meetings: Second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Jacksboro courthouse

Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board must submit a written request with descriptive materials to the office of the director of schools seven (7) days before the meeting. If an individual wishes to address the Board on an item on the agenda, he/she may sign up on the form provided before the beginning of the board meeting to request time to speak. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the Board.

Claiborne County Schools

Shane Bunch, 1st District- no contact listed

Terry Keck, 2nd District- no contact listed

Neta Munsey, 3rd District- no contact listed

Mark Reece, 4th District- no contact listed

Linda Fultz, 5th District- no contact listed

Shannon England, 6th District- no contact listed

Wade Breeding, 7th District- no contact listed

Dr. Linda Keck, Director of Schools- 423-626-3543

Call 423-626-5945 to contact the school district

Meetings: Second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.

Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board must submit a written request with descriptive materials to the office of the director of schools seven (7) days before the meeting.

Clinton City Schools

Dr. Tim Bible, Board Chairman- biblet@clintonschools.org

Merle Pryse, Vice-Chairman- prysem@clintonschools.org

Joey Smith- smithj@clintonschools.org

Curtis Isabell- isabellc@clintonschools.org

Kimberly K. Webster- websterk@clintonschools.org

David Queener- queenerd@clintonschools.org

Meetings: Second Thursday of the month at the Clinton Municipal Building

Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board must submit a written request with descriptive materials to the office of the director of schools fourteen (14) days before the meeting. If an individual wishes to address the Board on an item on the agenda, he/she may sign up on the form provided before the beginning of the board meeting to request time to speak. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the Board.

Cocke County Schools

Richard Coggins, District 1- 423-487-3624

Otha Rolen, District 2- 423-623-9644

Rose Lovell, District 3- 423-623-8193

Darla Morgan, District 4- 423-608-7691

John P. Johnson, Chairman Pro-Tem, District 5- 423-465-1097

Dr. Ken Johnson, Board Chairman, District 6- 423-237-5070

Jimmy Stokely, District 7- 423-623-3599

Meetings: Second Thursday of the month

Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board must submit a written request with descriptive materials to the office of the director of schools by noon on the day of the Board meeting. If an individual wishes to address the Board on an item on the agenda, s/he may sign up on the form provided before the beginning of the board meeting to request time to speak. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the Board.

Cumberland County Schools

Jim Inman, Chairman, 1st District- 931-210-0984, email

Robert Safdie, TLN Representative, 2nd District- 931-337-1003, email

Shirley French Parris, 3rd District- 931-484-8951, email

Anita Hale, Parliamentarian, 4th District- 931-456-0263, email

Tony Brock, 5th District- 931-484-2333, email

Chris King, 6th District- 865-354-1056, email

Rebecca Hamby, 7th District- 931-787-6470, email

Teresa Boston, 8th District- email

Stace Karge, Vice-Chairman, 9th District- 931-787-7821, email

Meetings: Fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Cumberland County Schools Central Services

Public Comment: Opportunity for public comment during meeting

Etowah City Schools

Marilyn Miller, Chairman- no contact listed

Jessica Goodin, Vice-Chair- no contact listed

Christie Rhodes- no contact listed

Matthew Nevins- no contact listed

Jeff Williams- no contact listed

District Contact- 423-263-5483

Meetings: Third Monday of every month at 6 p.m.

Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board must submit a written request to the office of the director of schools at least seventy-two (72) hours before the meeting. If an individual wishes to address the Board on an item on the agenda, he/she may sign up on the form provided before the beginning of the board meeting to request time to speak. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the Board.

Fentress County Schools

Nicole Voiles and Mrs. Karen Cooper, 1st District- no contact listed

Sierra Koger and Darlene Brannon, 2nd District- no contact listed

Felicia Garrett and William Cody, 3rd District- no contact listed

Eddie Cook and Melissa Branstetter, 4th District- no contact listed

Gary Peters and Kathy Williams, 5th District- no contact listed

District Contact- 931-879-9218

Meetings: First Monday of each month

Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board must submit a written request with descriptive materials to the office of the Director of Schools one (1) week before the Board meeting. If an individual wishes to address the Board on an item on the agenda, he/she may sign up on the form provided before the beginning of the board meeting to request time to speak. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the Board.

Grainger County Schools

Karen McNish and Norma Tate, District 1- no contact listed

Larry Turley and Donnie Kitts, District 2- no contact listed

Steve Hodge and Harold Frazier, Chairman, District 3- no contact listed

Sheila Bailey and Gary Staley, District 4- no contact listed

Johnny Brooks and Marcus Long, Vice-Chairman, District 5- no contact listed

District Contact- 865-828-3611

Meetings: Third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Grainger High School Library

Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board may request placement on the agenda by contacting the office of the director of schools seven (7) days before the meeting. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the Board.

Greene County Schools

Nathan Brown, Vice-Chairman, 1st District- 423-234-0593, nathan.brown@gcstnorg

Tom Cobble, 2nd District- 423-638-4738, tom.cobble@gcstn.org

Brian Wilhoit, 3rd District- 423-639-1894, brian.wilhoit@gcstn.org

Minnie Banks, 4th District- 423-823-0314, minnie.banks@gcstn.org

Michelle Holt, 5th District- 423-639-1889, michelle.holt@gcstn.org

Mark Rothe, 6th District- mark_rothe@yahoo.com

Rick Tipton, Board Chairman, 7th District- 423-552-8038, rick.tipton@gcstn.org

Meetings: Fourth Thursday of each month, click here for times and location

Public Comment: Requests to address the Board must be made and approved a week prior to the Board meeting. If the requested topic is related to an agenda item, the remarks will be made prior to said agenda item. If the remarks are unrelated to any item on the agenda, the remarks will be placed at the end of the agenda. Speakers will be allotted five minutes to speak and must adhere to the topic declared on this request.

Greeneville City Schools

Josh Quillen, Treasurer, 1st Ward

Pamela Botta, 1st Ward

Cindy Luttrell, Chairperson, 2nd Ward

Crystal Hirschy, 2nd Ward

Dr. Craig Shepherd, Vice-Chairperson

Board of Education Contact- 423-787-8014

Meetings: Fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. and joint Board meetings are held in January, April, June, and October on the fourth Thursday at 6 p.m.

Public Comment: To address the board concerning an issue not included on the board's regular monthly agenda, you must submit a written request with supporting documents to the Director of Schools office at least ten business days prior to the scheduled board meeting

Hamblen County Schools

Dr. Shahin Assadnia- 423-586-7700

Carolyn Holt Clawson- 423-586-7700

Dr. Joe Gibson, Jr.- 423-586-7700

Roger Greene- 423-586-7700

Jim Grigsby- 423-586-7700

Janice S. Haun- 423-586-7700

Clyde Kinder- 423-586-7700

Meetings: Second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Central Office Heritage Room unless announced otherwise

Public Comment: An individual may request that his or her name be placed on the agenda by calling the office of the director of schools no later than 5 p.m. on the Thursday preceding a scheduled board meeting, stating his or her name, address, organization or group represented, and the topic to be addressed.

Hancock County Schools

Dennis Holt, 1st District

Jamie Stanifer, 2nd District

Jack Mullins, Chairman, 3rd District

Hugh Kyle Livesay, Jr., Clinch-Powell Representative, 4th District

Jerry Hopkins, 5th District

David Jones, Vice-Chairman, 6th District

Freddie Mullins, 7th District

District Contact- 423-733-2591

Meetings: First Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Director of Schools Office

Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board must submit a written request with descriptive materials to the office of the director of schools five (5) days before the meeting. If an individual wishes to address the Board on an item on the agenda, he/she may sign up on the form provided before the beginning of the board meeting to request time to speak. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the Board.

Hawkins County Schools

Bob Larkins, 1st District- email

Chris Christian, Chairman, 2nd District- 423-817-4225, email

Kathy Cradic, 3rd District- 423-217-9017, email

Tecky Hicks, 4th District- 423-272-3595, email

Jackie Charles, 5th District- 423-272-8158, email

Debbie Shedden, Vice-Chairman, 6th District- email

Judy Trent, 7th District- email

Jennifer Michel, Executive Administrative Assistant- 423-272-7629, email

Meetings: First Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Charles A. Fuller Board Room/Training Center

Public Comments: Opportunity for public comment during meeting

Jefferson County Schools

Randall Bradley- 865-397-3731, rbradley@jcboe.net

Bill Jarnigan- bjarnigan@jcboe.net

Danny Martin- dmartin@jcboe.net

Robbie Pinkerton- rpinkerton@jcboe.net

Anne Marie Potts- ampotts@jcboe.net

Maurice Solomon- msolomon@jcboe.net

Nancy Zander- nzander@jcboe.net

Meetings: Regular meetings of the Board are held on the first (1st) Thursday of each month unless rescheduled by the chair or at other times as scheduled by the Board. Check the Jefferson County Schools website

Public Comment: Citizens desiring to address the board may do so without being placed as an agenda item during the public input section of the board’s regular meeting or at the start of a work session. He/she may sign up on the form provided before the beginning of the board meeting. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the board.

Knox County Schools

Evetty Satterfield, 1st District- 865-594-1630, evetty.satterfield@knoxschools.org

Jennifer Owen, 2nd District- 865-919-1998, jennifer.owen@knoxschools.org

Daniel Watson, 3rd District- 865-300-6806, daniel.watson@knoxschools.org

Virginia Babb, Vice-Chair, 4th District- 865-594-1630, virginia.babb@knoxschools.org

Susan Horn, Chair, 5th District- 865-607-9606, susan.horn@knoxschools.org

Betsy Henderson, 6th District- 865-594-1630, betsy.henderson@knoxschools.org

Patti Bounds, 7th District- 865-406-8623, patti.bounds@knoxschools.org

Mike McMillan, 8th District- 865-933-0300, michael.mcmillan1@knoxschools.org

Kristi Kristy, 9th District- 865-594-1630, kristi.kristy@knoxschools.org

Meetings: Second Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m., unless otherwise noted, in the Main Assembly Room of the City-County Building located at 400 Main Street

Public Comment: Anyone wishing to speak to the Board during Public Forum must sign up by calling the Board of Education Office at 865-594-1630 no later than 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the scheduled meeting or by speaking with the Board Vice-Chair in person prior to the start of the meeting. This Public Forum is open to any educational topic.

Lenoir City Schools

Matthew Coleman, Chairman- email

Rick Chadwick, Vice-Chairman- email

Bobby Johnson, Sr.- email

Mitch Ledbetter- email

Glenn McNish, Sr.- email

Sheila Herron, Secretary- email

Dr. Jeanne Barker, Director of Schools- email

Meetings: Second Thursday of each month at 11 a.m. in room 304 at 200 East Broadway in downtown Lenoir City

Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board must submit a written request with descriptive materials to the office of the director of schools seven (7) calendar days before the meeting. If an individual wishes to address the Board on an item on the agenda, he/she may sign up on the form provided before the beginning of the board meeting to request time to speak. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the Board.

Loudon County Schools

Scott Newman, 1st District- 865-951-6513, snewman@loudonpd.org

Kenny Ridings, 1st District, Vice-Chairman- 865-408-0899, ridingsk@loudoncounty.org

Bobby Johnson, Jr., 2nd District, Chairman- 865-388-2798, johnsonb@loudoncounty.org

William Jenkins, 2nd District- 865-816-4696, jenkinsw@loudoncounty.org

Philip Moffett, 3rd District- 865-856-6554, moffettp@loudoncounty.org

Kim Bridges, 4th District- 865-719-1530, 4th.bridges@gmail.com

Lisa Harvey, 5th District- 865-216-0849, harveyl@loudoncounty.org

Brian Brown, 5th District- 865-804-7256, brownb@loudoncounty-tn.gov

Zack Cusick, 6th District- 865-635-1217, cusickz@loudoncounty.org

Kenneth Presley, 7th District- 865-250-5897, presleyk@loudoncounty.org

Meetings: Second Thursday of each month at the Loudon County Courthouse Annex on 101 Mulberry Street in Loudon

Public Comments: Opportunity for public comment during meeting

Maryville City Schools

Contact- SchoolBoard@maryville-schools.org

Nick Black, Chairman- nick.black@maryville-schools.org

Julie Elder, Vice-Chair- julie.elder@maryville-schools.org

Chad Hampton- chad.hampton@maryville-schools.org

Candy Morgan- candy.morgan@maryville-schools.org

Bethany Pope- bethany.pope@maryville-schools.org

Public Comment: The public is invited to comment on any agenda item at monthly meetings.

McMinn County Schools

Quinten Howard, Vice-Chair, District 1- 423-745-1612, email

Jonthan Pierce, District 1- 423-745-1612, email

Denise Cunningham, District 2- 423-745-1612, email

Mike Lowry, District 2- 423-745-1612, email

Tony Allman, District 4- 423-745-1612, email

Sharon Brown, Chair, District 5- 423-745-1612, email

Rob Shamblin, District 5- 423-745-1612, email

Meetings: Second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence located at 3 South Hill Street Athens, TN 37303.

Public Comment: For procedures of appealing and addressing items before the board, please review Policy 1.404 of the McMinn County Board of Education policy manual or you may contact the administrative office for additional information at (423) 745-1612.

Monroe County Schools

John Ridgell, Chair, 1st District- ridgellj@monroek12.org

Don Weiss, 1st District- weissd@monroek12.org

Dewitt Upton, 1st District- uptond@monroek12.org, 423-337-3758

Mark Ingram, Vice-Chair, 2nd District- ingramm@monroek12.org, 423-519-1092

Dr. Lon Shoopman, 2nd District- shoopmanl@monroek12.org, 423-442-3569

Dean Williams, 2nd District- williamsd@monroek12.org, 865-556-5590

Sharin Freeman, 3rd District- freemans@monroek12.org

Freddie Kelley, 3rd District- kelleyf@monroek12.org, 423-371-7037

Jo T. Cagle, 3rd District- caglej@monroek12.org, 423-519-8552

Meetings: Second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Check website for more information

Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board may request placement on the agenda by contacting the office of the director of schools to state the purpose in writing ten (10) working days before the meeting. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the Board.

Morgan County Schools

Ben Jackson, 1st District- jacksonb51@mcsed.net

Wade Summers, Chairman, 2nd District- summersw@mcsed.net

Michael Ledbetter, 3rd District- ledbetterm@mcsed.net

Tammy Howard, 4th District- howardt@mcsed.net

Billy Ward, 5th District- wardb@mcsed.net

Mickey Tucker, 6th District- tuckerm@mcsed.net

Meetings: First Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m.

Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board must submit a written request with descriptive materials to the office of the director of schools seven (7) days before the meeting. If an individual wishes to address the Board on an item on the agenda, he/she may sign up on the form provided before the beginning of the board meeting to request time to speak. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the Board.

Oak Ridge City Schools

Keys Fillauer, Chairman- wkfillauer@comcast.net, 865-719-2627

Laura McLean, Vice-Chairman- lauramclean60@gmail.com, 865-483-9063

Angi Agle- agle@bellsouth.net, 865-272-9215

Erin Webb- erin.s.webb1@gmail.com, 865-789-8178

Benjamin J. Stephens- benjamin_ste@msn.com, 865-617-2932

Bruce T. Borchers, Superintendent- btborchers@ortn.edu, 865-425-9001

Meetings: Fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Seminar Room of the School Administration Building on New York Avenue

Public Comment: All meetings are open to the public and citizens are invited to attend. The public forum that precedes each regular monthly meeting provides an opportunity for citizens to bring items of information to the board. The board maintains procedures for placing items on the agenda and copies of the agenda are available at each meeting.

Oneida Special Schools District

Dr. Nancy Williamson, Chair

Dr. Danny W Cross, Vice-Chair

Dorothy Watson, Secretary/Treasurer

Stuart Jones

Jason Perry

Contact: Dr. Jeanny Phillips, Director of Schools - jphillips@oneidaschools.org, 423-569-8912

No contact information was provided for board members.

Meetings: First Thursday of the month; Find more information on the district website

Public Comments: Should you wish to be placed on the agenda, you must notify the central office in writing, seven (7) days prior to the scheduled board meeting.

Roane County Schools

Larry Brackett, District 1- 865-354-3536

Michael Miller, District 1- 865-354-2015

Diane Tate, District 2- 865-617-0000

Danny Wright, District 2- 865-310-9701

Sam Cox, Districts 3&4- 865-435-0765

Michael Taylor, Districts 3&4- 865-882-0786

Nancy Hamilton, Districts 5&6- 615-406-1325

Kristy Oran, Districts 5&6- 865-466 4104

Victor (Vic) King, Districts 5&6- 865-399-0391

Nadine Jackson, District 7- 865-414-3313

Meetings: Third Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at Central Office in the board room, unless otherwise noted

Public Comment: The Chairman may recognize individuals not on the agenda for remarks to the Board if he/she determines that such is in the public interest. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf.

Scott County Schools

Billy M. Hall, Director of Schools - bill.hall@scottcounty.net; 423-663-2159

Tommy Silcox, Vice-Chair, 1st District - tommy.silcox@scottcounty.net; 423-319-8535

Carlene Terry, 2nd District- carlene.terry@scottcounty.net

Linda Sharp, 3rd District - linda.sharp@scottcounty.net; 423-663-2002

Kim Kidd, 4th District - kim.kidd@scottcounty.net; 423-569-4027

Esther Abbott, Chairman, 5th District - esther.abbott@scottcounty.net; 423-569-4962

Llew Stanley, 6th District - llew.stanley@scottcounty.net; 423-569-9553

Derek Sexton, 7th District - derek.sexton@scottcounty.net

Meetings: Second Thursday of each month; meetings streamed here

Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the Board may request placement on the agenda by contacting the office of the director of schools five (5) working days before the meeting. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the Board.

Sevier County Schools

Michael H. Oakley, 1st District

John McClure, 2nd District

Mark Strange, 3rd District

Charles Temple, 4th District

Kevin Townsend, 5th District

Contact: Dr. Whit Helton; 226 Cedar Street, Sevierville, TN 37862

District Contact: 865-453-4671

No contact information was provided for board members.

Meetings: Second Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. for regularly scheduled board meetings. Board meetings are held at the Sevier County Central Office building located at 226 Cedar Street, Sevierville, TN 37862.

Public Comment: Individuals seeking to be placed on the board agenda must make a request in writing, with the subject noted in the request, to the Board Secretary. The written request must be received at least one week in advance of the regular monthly board meeting.

Sweetwater City Schools

Kenzie Lovingood, Board Chair - kenzie.lovingood@scstn.net

Christy McCosh - christy.mccosh@scstn.net

Patrick Gaines - patrick.gaines@scstn.net

Lamar Hughes, City Council Representative - lamar.hughes@scstn.net

Rodney Boruff, Director of Schools - rodney.boruff@scstn.net

Dr. John Fox - john.fox@scstn.net

Jon Campbell - jon.campbell@scstn.net

Meetings: Second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Administration Building. September & October meetings changed: September 9-20 and October 10-18

Public Comment: Individuals desiring to appear before the board must submit a written request with descriptive materials to the office of the director of schools seven (7) days before the meeting. If an individual wishes to address the board on an item on the agenda, he/she may file a written request with the director of schools not less than 48 hours before the meeting. Delegations must select only one individual to speak on their behalf unless otherwise determined by the board.

Union County Schools

Marty Gibbs, Vice-Chair, District 1- marty.gibbs@ucps.org

Brad Griffey, District 2- brad.griffey@ucps.org

Casey Moore, District 3- casey.moore@ucps.org

David Coppock, Chairman, District 4- coppockd@ucps.org

Danny Wayne Collins, District 5- collinsd@ucps.org

Andrew Reed, District 6- andrew.reed@ucps.org

Gerald Smith, District 7- smithg@ucps.org

Meetings: The Union County Board of Education holds all meetings at the UCBOE Board Room located at 124 Hughes Street. All meetings are OPEN to the public. Monthly meetings generally will occur on the third Tuesday of each month. The Work Session begins at 6 p.m. and the Regular Meeting begins at 7 p.m.