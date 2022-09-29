Knox County Schools superintendent talks 3rd-grade retention law at school board workshop

Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk said about 60% of the district's third graders could be affected by the law.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new state law, in effect during this school year, would require students who don't score well on a standardized test to either repeat the third grade, go to summer school or attend tutoring sessions in the fourth grade.

Students can "exceed," "meet," "approach" or be "below expectations" on the statewide TCAP exam. If they approach or are below expectations on the English and Language Arts exam in third grade, state law would require them to repeat third grade, go to summer school or attend tutoring.

Knox County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jon Rysewyk said, in the past, about 40% of students in Knox County either meet or exceed expectations. That would leave about 60% of the students subject to the new state law, or about 2,700 students.

Third graders in Knox County tend to perform better than students statewide, where up to 35% of students meet or exceed expectations on those statewide exams.

Dr. Rysewyk said reading is important, especially for students in third grade, but he doesn't know if retention is the best remedy.

"There's a lot of research about retention and the harmful effects," Dr. Rysewyk said. "Higher dropout rates and those sorts of things that come from that, that's our concern right now."

This school year would be the first year with that law in effect. If students who didn't pass the test choose the summer school option, they would have to be in attendance 90% of the summer school days. Dr. Rysewyk said that means students would be able to miss about two days of the summer school session.