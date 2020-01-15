WBIR is excited to continue its segment, Cool Schools, into the new year.

Your favorite 10News Today anchors, reporters and meteorologists will be live at a different school in East Tennessee every Wednesday highlighting what's "cool" about that school.

Each school is different and they each have something unique to them. So, let's find out what that is!

A.L. Lotts Elementary School

10News reporter and anchor Leslie Ackerson went to see what makes A.L. Lotts Elementary so cool on Jan. 15, 2020. Some students were in the gym doing some critical thinking while others were playing with clay!

