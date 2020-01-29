KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jones Cove Elementary was awarded $1,000 from Food City on Wednesday for being one of the coolest schools in the region.

Students at the school can join an archery program so that they have the opportunity to be a part of a team regardless of their athletic abilities. The program also teaches students how to focus on a target and how to stay disciplined while improving their skills.

Staff also considers more than a student's education. At Jones Cove Elementary, everyone cares about everyone else.

"We are a family here," Paige Christopher said, a teacher at Jones Elementary School. "We put our students first — their education as well as their well-being, and I think that's what sets us apart from other schools."

Rodney Helton, the school's principal, said the school could use the $1,000 check to purchase new technology or to upgrade its playground.