WASHBURN, Tenn. — Washburn School won $1,000 from Food City, and administrators said it will likely go towards its fund to support students with needs. Whether it's for food, clothes or anything else, officials with the school said they will help.

Even though students may be stuck at home, faculty and staff at Washburn School is still working hard to support them. Students and faculty have been posting Flipgrid videos, and its news program went digital. As schools stay closed, this school is finding new ways to stay connected.

Administrators said that since schools closed due to COVID-19, teachers and staff have found new ways to stay connected with the school's community. The school's community shared lots of laughs along the way as everyone acclimated to the new digital environment.

A teacher's daughter even interrupted a teleconferencing session with administrators, as everyone on the call laughed. By staying positive and staying connected, officials said that school can stay "Washburn strong."

Students have even written to their teachers about how much they miss class, and how much they hope everyone is doing well.

Because of that sense of community, Washburn School is April's coolest school!