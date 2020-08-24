As school begins, there are 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Knox Co. Schools

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Students returned to school in Knox County on Aug. 24. The system is releasing COVID-19 data daily here.
This story will be updated regularly with new information on students and teachers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and the number of students and teachers in isolation.
You can get information on all East Tennessee school systems here.
August 24 (1st day of school)
On Monday, KCS is reporting 11 total active cases, including two students and nine teachers. There are also 176 students and nine teachers in isolation or quarantine, for a total of 185.