COVID-19 pandemic cost University of Tennessee System around $147 million

The University of Tennessee lost around $147 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials. They met Thursday afternoon discusses the university's finances and future plans.

The loss was spread across four campuses across Tennessee. However, Knoxville's flagship campus lost the most money of them all, at around $117 million, according to officials.

The board said that most of the lost revenue was from UT Athletics after several games were canceled and the football season was changed to be conference-only. Officials said the department lost around $40 million due to changes in the football season, and changes to other events on campus.