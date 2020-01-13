ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A group of East Tennessee students are now published authors!

The students are from two creative writing classes at Clinch River Community School, an Anderson County school that teaches elementary, middle, and high school students.

The students first wrote the stories for class -- but then, administrators said, they had an idea. The students wanted to publish their stories to support their fellow students.

That's why the students published "River of Creativity," an anthology of 22 short stories. The 52-page book is entirely made up of student work.

The book's foreword explains its title: "When we began the semester, many of [the students] were hesitant to open up and show us what creative people they are," it reads. "As the semester moved along, they became more comfortable, and the creativity flowed like a river."

According to a Facebook post from the district, the students' stories have all kinds of topics -- one features a magical dream catcher, while another takes place in a post-apocalyptic world.

People who want to read the anthology can buy a copy for $10. School staff say you can buy them at the Clinch River Community School office, or you can email jcochran@acs.ac.

