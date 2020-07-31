Deadline extended to Sept. 7 for free teacher training on digital learning

Tennessee teachers will have until Sept. 7 to apply for a program showing them how to design lessons for virtual classes and transition to online learning.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Students aren't the only ones who will learn new things as school starts back up. Teachers are also having to relearn how to do their jobs across the state, as more districts shift to digital learning.

To help teachers transition into an online learning environment, the Tennessee Department of Education and Trevecca Nazarene University started offering free training for teachers on digital learning. Officials announced Friday that the deadline to apply for training has been extended to Sept. 7.

All Tennessee teachers are eligible to participate in the training. Teachers can register for training online. It takes teachers through four self-paced modules that help participants improve digital learning, teach in hybrid classes and use instructional technology.

It also shows them how to apply ADA Compliance and Accessibility for Universal Design and implement a specialized IEP plan online.

"As schools begin to reopen and districts continue to make the best local decisions for their students and educators, we are thankful to Trevecca for helping us support the over 18,000 teachers who have benefitted from this valuable resource to boost digital learning and teaching,” Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a press release.