Demonstrators gather Wednesday, before school board meeting, against in-person learning

The group, "Community and Teachers for Safe Schools," held a car rally Wednesday evening before the Knox County School Board met.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Parents and teachers gathered Wednesday against in-person learning at Knox County Schools. They held a motor march car rally before teh Knox County School Board met.

Organizers said they want school leaders to keep school online until the county reports a lower 14-day average for new COVID-19 cases. The school district 54 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including 38 students.

"Our message is that our community can step up and help us, help the students and the educators in Knoxville have a safe place, even if it has to be a church building or a community building," Tanya Coats said a member of the group. "But we as a community need to make sure we're doing our part to have safe schools."

It began at St. James Episcopal Church's parking lot in Knoxville and went past the AJ building. People gathered at 4 p.m.