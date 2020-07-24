Department of Education launches online recruitment tool for Tennessee substitute teachers

School districts in Tennessee said they are struggling to find substitute teachers as the start of the school year approaches.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Back-to-school season is here and students, as well as teachers, are preparing for a year with new challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those challenges include finding substitute teachers, several school districts said.

So, the Tennessee Department of Education launched an online tool to help recruit teachers across the state — the TN Substitute Teacher Jobs Connection. Officials said it will serve as a central location that recruiters can go to for finding substitute teachers.

"We understand the challenge our districts are facing to hire and keep great teachers, especially in the midst of a global pandemic," Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a press release. "The role substitute teachers will play is essential as we move into the upcoming school year."

Educators who are interested in adding their names to the initiative can submit an online form to the TDOE. School districts will receive job-seeker information on a rolling basis. They will then contact applicants if they're interested in recruiting them.

The Tennessee Substitute Teacher Jobs Connection is the third initiative the TDOE launched to support school districts. They also launched the Tennessee Education Job Board to help people find job postings in Tennessee school districts. They also launched the Tennessee Teacher Jobs Connection, to help schools and applicants find full-time teaching opportunities.

"The TN Substitute Teacher Jobs Connection is just another resource the department has launched to assist districts in recruiting high-quality educators as we prepare for the upcoming school year,” Mike Garren said in a press release, the director of Loudon County Schools.